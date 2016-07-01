This game is a fun way for students to practice ABC order. Fun fall theme too! There are two game versions included. The first is finding the next letter. Students have to find the next letter in the sequence. The second is finding the missing letter. Students have to find the missing letter in the sequence. There are 2 next letter games. One includes uppercase letters, and one includes lowercase letters. There are 2 missing letter games. One includes uppercase letters, and one includes lowercase letters.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Number and ABC Order Bundle
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: 58 CVC Word Cards/29 Pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words - Pre-K/K
- (0)
- $2.50
ESL Opposites Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.52
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00