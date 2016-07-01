This game is a fun way for students to practice ABC order. Fun fall theme too! There are two game versions included. The first is finding the next letter. Students have to find the next letter in the sequence. The second is finding the missing letter. Students have to find the missing letter in the sequence. There are 2 next letter games. One includes uppercase letters, and one includes lowercase letters. There are 2 missing letter games. One includes uppercase letters, and one includes lowercase letters.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



