Students can use this flipbook as a reference during academic conversation and discussions. These skills should be explicitly taught, and eventually students shouldn't need to reference these speaking stems during conversation. Until they have mastered these speaking skills, this flipbook provides appropriate scaffolding for their conversations. Speaking "stems," "starters," or "frames" have been organized by conversation skill (5 tabs) and even further into ways to prompt the skill through questioning and ways to respond (t-chart on each tab).
The 5 Conversation Skills by which the stems are organized:
1. Elaborate and Clarify Ideas
2. Support Ideas with Examples
3. Build on Ideas or Challenge
4. Paraphrase What's Been Said
5. Synthesize the Conversation
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Notice and Note NONFICTION Posters
- (0)
- $3.00
Class Library Book Tub Labels
- (1)
- $2.00
6 Hats Critical Thinking Strategy Graphic Organizers
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
- (19)
- $2.82
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Extra Persuasive Speech Tips
- (0)
- $8.45
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
Class discussion about Human Rights
- (0)
- $6.00