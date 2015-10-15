If you want to assess students' readiness for the ACT test, this great resource is for you! It is a comprehensive practice and review and/or test (95 pages) for the ACT English and Reading sections.
This product is one of my finest ACT prep resources, and as a bonus, if you purchase this product you will have upgrades for life. At this time it includes 95 pages, with College and Career Readiness Standards indicated before each section.
This practice tests include the following prompts:
-Choose the word or set of words that, when inserted in the sentence, best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.
-The following sentence contains either a single error or no error at all.
-Part or the entire following sentence is underlined; beneath the sentence are five ways of phrasing the underlined material.
-The following passage contains either a single error or no error at all in the underlined portion. If the underlined portion contains an error, circle the letter which corresponds to the correct answer.
-The passages in this test are followed by 1 or more questions. After reading the passage, circle the letter which corresponds to the best answer to each question. You may refer to the passage as often as necessary.
An essay writing prompt:
-Write an essay on the following topic(s).
Make sure students get all of the practice that they need. Remember "Practice Makes Perfect".
This product is similar to SAT Practice Test English Reading and Writing, so please do not purchase both.
If you would like great ACT math products, please visit My Shop.
Total Pages-100
Answer Key-Included
Created: Oct 15, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
