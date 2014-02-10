Free
This powerful article proposes that a combination of habitat management and predator control is the key to saving our songbirds. Lord Percy carefully notes how we have arrived at the current situation, documenting the policy ideas of the time, and how to reverse the decline in our songbird population. It may not be rocket science, but it is all about Keeping the Balance.
The NGO ET Action Countryside series brings you articles and papers which directly discuss issues impacting our countryside now.
Created: Feb 10, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
