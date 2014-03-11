Free
The uplands of Wales once supported the most productive grouse moors in the UK as well as abundant populations of other birds.
However, moors have been lost and some bird populations have plummeted. What's going on?
The NGO ET Action Countryside series brings you articles and papers which directly discuss issues impacting our countryside now.
Created: Mar 11, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
