Use this calendar during your morning routine, Math block, or at any time during the school day. Students will enjoy the colorful and theme-based graphics while reinforcing previously taught skills or newly introduced concepts. A 100% interactive calendar designed for PROMETHEAN ACTIVBOARD that will allow you to reach different learning styles and learning levels.
What I personally love about the calendars is that my students are exposed to different Math areas that will be covered later in the school year in a very fun and interactive way, so by the time we revisit them students already have a good grasp of the concept.
Each calendar includes
❀ Monthly calendar with icons to mark special days and birthdays.
❀ Interactive weather
❀ Weather graph with graph analysis questions.
❀ Interactive thermometer/ Link to consult your own weather in the National Weather Service website.
❀ Number of the day: Different ways to show a number (Picture, number word, tally marks, and number sentence)
❀ 120 Board. Adding and subtracting 1 or 10 to a number.
❀ Place Value
❀ Ten frames
❀ Money
❀ Patterns. Translate to letters and numbers
❀ Time. Interactive clock and blank clock to show the time.
❀ Problem of the Day. Step by step problem solving steps.
Available for SMARTBOARD, MIMIO, and EASITEACH.
Available in English or Spanish.
CCSS
K.CC.A.1
K.CC.A.3
1.MD.B.3
1.MD.C.4
K.NBT.A.1
1.NBT.A.1
1.NBT.B.2
1.NBT.B.2a
1.NBT.B.2b
1.NBT.B.2c
1.NBT.C.4
1.NBT.C.5
K.OA.A.1
K.OA.A.2
K.OA.A.3
K.OA.A.4
K.OA.A.5
1.OA.A.1
1.OA.A.2
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
