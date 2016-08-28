This is a unit I created specifically to cover the Common Core State Standards for Reading Literature for Grade 8.
It includes a fully complete sample of the activities applied to the short Aesop Fable, The Wolf and the Lamb.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
perkiteacher
Math Football - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
Math Football The instructions are simple. Player 1 takes the problem sheet for player 1 plus the answer key for player 2. Player 2 takes the probl...
- (0)
- $6.49
perkiteacher
Math Mazes - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
Math Mazes Students will solve problems, following the path of correct answers to the finish. Includes 10 mazes with answer keys
- (0)
- $6.49
perkiteacher
Five Squares Game - Addition and Subtraction - Up to 4 digits
Five Squares Game Colored pencils or crayons work best for this game. Player 1 takes the PLAYER 1 game sheet plus the answer key for PLAYER 2. Play...
- (0)
- $6.49
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
Angelil
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
This 16-lesson (4-week) unit explores a prescribed selection of stories from volume 2 of Songs of Ourselves, as determined by Cambridge Internation...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
learningisawesomewithmrsalinas
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
This 33-question multiple-choice reading test/quiz on “Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori has questions from different levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy (...
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23