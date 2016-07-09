These are two worksheets for making both your own addition and subtraction story problems. They also feature different math strategies to solve problems, to help teachers check for student understanding.

Sample page is in red, gives an example of how to use the addition page.

Strategies includes are draw a picture, complete the story problem, use a number line, make tally marks, use a ten frame and write the equation.

MEETS COMMON CORE STANDARDS FOR GRADE K!

Created: Jul 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

