Addition Five Frame is a fun interactive PowerPoint game. In teams, students answer addition equations using the five frame. Once they get a correct answer they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 5 different game boards for added five frame fun.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
This Product Includes:
• 5 apple addition game boards (Answers from 1-5)
• 15 equations
• 5 frame practice
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
