Enjoy the Little Gnome Addition PowerPoint Game with your students. Little Gnome is a fun interactive PowerPoint game. Students have to guess where the gnome is by saying a fun rhyme and answering an addition equation. They must figure out where all the gnomes are hiding to complete the game! 20 addition gnome games; 100 addition equations included. Answers are from 1-10.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Little Gnome Addition and Subtraction Bundle for $5.25.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
This Product Includes:
• 20 addition gnome games (Answers from 1-10)
• mushroom game board
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $3.00
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Simple Online Number Bonds application
- (1)
- FREE
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Addie the Alien - Visual Aids for Math Language
- (6)
- FREE
Updated resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $3.00