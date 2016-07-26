Addition with Numbers 0-19 - Math Games and Math Lesson Plans
This 23-page addition math game package visually demonstrates to students that addition is grouping. These hands-on addition games and math activities offer children a visual reference for the process of grouping. Math Games offer beginning, struggling, and emergent readers a way to improve basic math skills through play. Using these fun child centered addition games encourages children to practice basic math skills while increasing their understanding of addition. Offering frequent and focused addition practice develops mastery and retention of math skills. Math Games offer this practice through play!
This addition package includes 3 addition Math Games:
✔ Add Those Numbers
✔ Make That Number
✔ Addition Boards -Making Numbers
ALSO INCLUDED:
✔ Addition Timed Tests
✔ Student Score Bar Graph
Reproducible back lines included in this math package:
-A variety of addition games
-Complete game boards and game cards
-Activity math back line masters
-Assessment
-Activities to send home
-Easy to use teacher’s guides
-Easy math game assembly
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
