Adjectives PowerPoint - all about adjectives with practice slides including:
What is an adjective?
Descriptive Adjectives
Limiting Adjectives
Nouns Used as Adjectives
Proper Adjectives
Articles - Definite and Indefinite
Degrees of Adjectives - Positive, Comparative, Superlative
Review of Common and Proper Adjectives
Compound Adjectives
Classifying Adjectives
Demonstrative Adjectives
Coordinate Adjectives
Cumulative Adjectives
58 slides.

- HappyEdugator

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Adjectives-All-About-Adjectives

Categories & Grades