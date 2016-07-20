Want a fun activity to review vocabulary terms/famous people of the Age of Exploration? Looking for an enrichment activity in history? Try my Age of Exploration Secret Message activity. The activity involves students working individually or in groups to review the Age of Exploration. Then,a following direction activity is next where students place letters from the different answers into boxes found at the end of the activity page. Once all the boxes are filled, a "secret message" about the Age of Exploration is revealed! The teacher page includes additional information to share about the "secret message". It's a fun way to reinforce important terms/people of the Age of Exploration! If you prefer to offer a vocabulary box to the students, I have included this as well....



Perhaps these additional resources may be of interest:

1. Try my web quest on the Age of Exploration! This fun and informative webquest will be a great resource to use with your students(grades 4-8)

There are 14 questions and lots of extension activities and links. There are also comprehension questions to use after the completion of the web quest. The resource addresses several common core standards in social studies.

Note: Columbus,Magellan, Prince Henry, Henry Hudson, Vasco Da Gama, Marco Polo, Juan Ponce de Leon, Sir Francis Drake, Amerigo Vespucci are covered. Also

Latitude/longitude, sea monsters,navigational tools, timelines,St. Brendan, Zheng He, Vikings are mentioned in extension activities.

Age of Discovery, A Webquest





2. Learn about Christopher Columbus with this informative play. There are 10 questioners asking questions of Columbus. Additionally, comprehension questions and discussion questions are included. Use with a unit on the Age of Discovery or during October for Columbus Day. Christopher Columbus, A Webquest





3. Use this informative Reader's Theater Script to learn about Marco Polo. Marco Polo helped to start the Age of Discovery with his book on his adventures to China. The fun/informative play uses the format of Marco Polo being a guest on a talk show and the studio audience asks questions about his life. Part of my Ms. Bie Ografee's Talk Show Series:Marco Polo, A Reader's Theater Script