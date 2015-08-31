GERM WARFARE (airborne illness version) card game will appeal to students who like collectable card games, bright colors and competitive interaction. It provides an interesting, immersive alternative for teaching health concepts such as covering coughs and sneezes, the importance of vaccines and how disease spreads. Great for differentiated instruction when combined with Power Point and online resources, stations or when students need an engaging anchor activity.



Package includes rules, a Power Point with background information on airborne illnesses, vaccines, pandemics, epidemics, etc. and 37 playing cards that can be run off on card stock (laminate for longer use).



Games build knowledge and skills like decision making while enhancing communication, social interaction and critical thinking skills. Educators can simulate real life scenarios without the real life consequences while providing richly immersive learning activities. (The downside is that they can be time consuming to develop)

