Everything you need for a novel study on Al Capone Does My Shirts by Gennifer Choldenko! There are many ways that you can use these resources. You can copy as an entire packet or you can copy pages individually! This can be for a small book club, or for the whole class!



Inside you will find:

About the Author Research Activity

Before Reading Question Response

Story Summary: Characters/Plot/Setting: Graphic Organizer

Comparing Two Characters: Graphic Organizer

Comparing Two Characters: Moose and Piper

Character Action/Motivation: Graphic Organizer

Al Capone Does My Shirts

Setting: Time and Place: Graphic Organizer

Setting: Describing and Drawing The Civil War

Plot: Problem/Solution: Graphic Organizer

Plot: Determining Importance of Events: Graphic Organizer

Plot: Internal Conflict and External Conflict Graphic Organizers

New Words/Meaning Graphic Organizer

Questions I Had in Al Capone Does My Shirts: Before/During/After Reading Graphic Organizer

Predictions I Made Graphic Organizer

Text-to-Text Connection Graphic Organizer

Text-to-Self Connection Graphic Organizer

Text-to-World Connection Graphic Organizer

Text-to-Self Connection with Specific Characters Graphic Organizer

Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer

My Important Thoughts While Reading Graphic Organizer

Sensory Images in Al Capone Does My Shirts: Graphic Organizer

Describing the Setting: Graphic Organizer

Inferring Character Feelings Graphic Organizer

My Inference Picture

Cause and Effect Graphic Organizer

Inferring Graphic Organizer

Eight Deep Question Response Activities

Four Quote from Book Response Activities

Book Commercial Activity

Letter to the Author Activity

Lesson/Theme of Al Capone Does My Shirts Response Activity

Author's Purpose Response Activity

Nonfiction Research Connection Activities: Alcatraz, Al Capone

Social Change Response Activity



Enjoy!