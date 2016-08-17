Teach alliteration with this slide show, which will help students write their own alliterations. Explains how alliteration is a sound device with examples from the real world and literatures. Your students will enjoy the tongue twisters and the link to a video about alliteration. They will want to write their own alliterative phrases! Steps to get started at the end. Enjoy! - Happyedugator

©2016 HappyEdugator.

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Alliteration-PowerPoint.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 3 MB

Alliteration-PowerPoint

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades