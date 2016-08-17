Alliteration-PowerPoint

Teach alliteration with this slide show, which will help students write their own alliterations. Explains how alliteration is a sound device with examples from the real world and literatures. Your students will enjoy the tongue twisters and the link to a video about alliteration. They will want to write their own alliterative phrases! Steps to get started at the end. Enjoy! - Happyedugator
©2016 HappyEdugator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
This PowerPoint on supporting the main idea with details will help students understand the importance of providing evidence in writing. Explains ma...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
100 Book Projects and Activities you can have your students do to accompany the books they have read and to foster a love of reading. A list of ide...
- (2)
- $2.00
Happyedugator
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
Give Me Five! is a simple way for students to remember what to do when you want their attention. Teach this highly effective strategy at the beginn...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
krisgreg30
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
Three different examples of written instructions that come from creating potions in Harry Potter.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
zoemcooke
Article Writing Help Mat
A visual help mat designed to help students write articles effectively. Particularly useful when first teaching article writing, or to use as a vis...
- (0)
- FREE