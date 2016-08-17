Alliteration-PowerPoint

Teach alliteration with this slide show, which will help students write their own alliterations. Explains how alliteration is a sound device with examples from the real world and literatures. Your students will enjoy the tongue twisters and the link to a video about alliteration. They will want to write their own alliterative phrases! Steps to get started at the end. Enjoy! - Happyedugator



©2016 HappyEdugator.