Frog On A Log is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way for students to learn their letters. Students will love saying the chant to find the frog. "Little Frog, Little Frog are you in the red log?"
This Product Includes:
• Uppercase Game
• Lowercase Game
• Lower and Uppercase Game
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Frog on a Log Numbers and Letters PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Phonic sounds peg cards
- (0)
- $4.93
Phonics Phase 3 'air' sound worksheet
- (0)
- $4.23
Phonics Phase 3 Worksheet Pack
- 8 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
- (2)
- FREE
Letter Shapes - lowercase print
- (1)
- FREE
Blank A-Z Booklet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25
Alphabet: Alphabet Activities
- (0)
- $2.82