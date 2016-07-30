Shiplap, Chalkboard and Burlap Alphabet Posters and Bunting. Decorate your classroom this school year with these shiplap chalkboard and burlap alphabet posters and bunting. With the blue trim, they will go with a nautical theme or shabby chic, too! You can also use the letters to make welcome signs, or create other messages with the pennants.
Includes:
26 chalkboard and burlap alphabet posters
26 chalkboard and burlap alphabet bunting
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school / Classroom templates
- Whole school / Learning support and paraprofessionals
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
This PowerPoint on supporting the main idea with details will help students understand the importance of providing evidence in writing. Explains ma...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
100 Book Projects and Activities you can have your students do to accompany the books they have read and to foster a love of reading. A list of ide...
- (2)
- $2.00
Happyedugator
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
Give Me Five! is a simple way for students to remember what to do when you want their attention. Teach this highly effective strategy at the beginn...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 2 English Bundle
This is a bundle of our most popular resources for Year 2 teachers to use to support English teaching.
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
subjsubj
Royal Wedding Quiz 2018
Royal Wedding Quiz Harry and Meghan May 19th 2018 - British Values , Citizenship, SMSC Heritage, Literacy English World Book Day Quiz - 8 rounds an...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
A collection of comprehension activities for year 2, all with the theme of Lent or Easter. Each booklet comes in 3 differentiated levels. They are ...
- 4 Resources
- $6.33
New resources
blossomingminds
Year 2 Interactive SPaG Advent Calendar
An interactive PowerPoint Advent Calendar to use throughout the month of December. Just click on the date and you will be taken to a Christmas them...
- (1)
- $4.23
blossomingminds
Year 3 and 4 Christmas Comprehension - The Shepherds Visit Jesus
This resource is a comprehension booklet aimed at Lower Key Stage 2 (7-9 yrs). It is adapted from the Bible and tells part of the Christmas story, ...
- (1)
- $4.23
hernigian
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
I thought of making this new product for you to work at Halloween time. You will find 2 different little stories: 1. The Unlucky witch 2. The Monst...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
subjsubj
Royal Wedding Quiz 2018
Royal Wedding Quiz Harry and Meghan May 19th 2018 - British Values , Citizenship, SMSC Heritage, Literacy English World Book Day Quiz - 8 rounds an...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 2 English Bundle
This is a bundle of our most popular resources for Year 2 teachers to use to support English teaching.
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Year 2 Easter Comprehension Bundle
A collection of comprehension activities for year 2, all with the theme of Lent or Easter. Each booklet comes in 3 differentiated levels. They are ...
- 4 Resources
- $6.33