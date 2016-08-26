Beautifully designed alphabet sight word posters using the Dolch 220 high frequency words. There is a colorful 4.25 X 11 display poster for every letter of the alphabet with the sight words that start with that letter listed on each poster for quick reference by the teacher and students throughout the school year.



This product contains two PDF documents. The first file contains letter posters for A-Z that contain just the Dolch 220 high frequency words. Some posters have no sight words because the 220 Dolch word list has no words for letters Q, X, and Z and very few for some others. This could be used to spark a conversation with the students as to why they think some letters of the alphabet have so many words that start with a letter while others have so few.



The second document contains all the content that the first file contains except 75+ additional sight words were added to the posters so that each alphabet poster has multiple sight words on it. This file contains more words and harder words, which will suit older students (3rd-5th grade) or gifted students.



These alphabet posters are small enough to also be used as flash card sets that students could practice in centers or study for review when they're looking for something else to do.



When printing the posters it is recommended to print them in color for best appearance and for visual differentiation. Every letter card has its own unique color. In the print setting you’ll want to choose “shrink to fit” if it is an option in the print menu. This helps ensure the files print centered on each page and nothing gets cut off. Once printed, I’d suggest laminating them and then cutting each sheet on the dotted line. When you're done you’ll have 26 colorful alphabet sight word posters that measure 4.25 X 11, which can be easily seen around the classroom.



The layout and design of these alphabet posters are originals of my creation. Vector art pictures used for the noun words are free open use art from http://all-free-download.com/. I do not take credit for these images nor do the original authors give you permission to redistribute them without citing where they originally came from.



Feedback on this product is appreciated.