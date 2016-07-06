The American Colonies Unit includes American Colonies Powerpoints with short video links, primary source readings, maps, a project and assessment all bound together with daily lesson plans. Just copy/paste into your lessons. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. This is the complete package. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with Powerpoint notes, primary source document reading or map activity and a Exit Ticket. An optional Travel Poster Project is included and the unit also contains assessment that can be given as an open note quiz or test. Powerpoint notes include lecture notes to guide you through the presentation. I have used these lessons with Honors, AP and regular students. The American Colonies Powerpoints also include youtube links to short videos that engage the students.
Topics include:
Brief summary of French and Spanish Colonization
Jamestown
- Virginia Company
- John Smith
- John Rolfe
- Tobacco
- Indentured Servitude
- Headright System
- House of Burgesses
New England Colonies
- Puritans,
- Separatists,
- Pilgrims
- Mayflower Compact
- William Bradford
- Wampanoags
- - Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop, Salem Witch Trials
- Roger Williams, Anne Hutchinson
Lord Baltimore, Maryland Act of Religious Tolerance
James Oglethorpe
Native American Relations
- Bacon’s Rebellion, The Pequot War, King Philip’s War
New Netherlands, New York, Henry Hudson
William Penn, Society of Friends
