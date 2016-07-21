How did the United States first start to become a world power? That's a complex question, but one of the key factors was the nation's drive toward acquisition of new lands in the late 1800s. This set of worksheets is perfect to help students master this phase of U.S. history -- it covers what I call "The Basics" of American Imperialism. Through a series of multiple-choice questions, students will address issues such as:



--The historical context in which American imperialism began

--The motives and driving forces fueling American expansionism

--The acquisition of Alaska

--The overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy and acquisition of Alaska

--The role of Alfred T. Mahan in promoting the need for a strong, modern navy



I BELIEVE IN TEACHER EMPOWERMENT.



That's why you will receive not one but two student worksheets in this no-prep easy-print packet.



You will receive:



--A detailed question set consisting of 42 problems dealing at a deep level with all the issues listed above. This set is great to use as an advanced level, a webquest, or a practice activity to be completed with the use of any U.S. history textbook.

--A summation question set consisting of 14 problems dealing at a basic level with the "big ideas" that all students should definitely master. This "summary questions only" set works extremely well as test or quiz to be completed as a final assessment after students have worked their way through the longer question set. It can also function as an aid with differentiated instruction -- students who would benefit from a more streamlined worksheet or assessment can use this set to zero in on the key points they should be learning about American imperialism and the major historical figures involved.



I BELIEVE IN TEACHER CONVENIENCE.



I call the student pages "worksheets," but they can also be used as quizzes, tests, or even as discussion guides. This last use is possible because I have grouped the questions in logical ways. All the questions on the detailed question set are grouped by topic -- all the problems relating to Alaska appear together, for example.



Because the shorter question set might be used as an American imperialism test or quiz, however, the questions on this set are not presented in strict logical groupings.



These imperialism question sets can meet the needs of both your advanced and your struggling learners!