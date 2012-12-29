The overall aim is to allow students to interpret information about euthanasia beyond the simple definition as 'assisted suicide&'. It is suggested that Mayled & Oliphant (2009) &';GCSE Religious Studies' is used to research the different types of euthanasia, but obviously a different book could be used instead.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Euthanasia - An Introduction.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 29, 2012

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Project/Activity

pptx, 284 KB

Euthanasia - An Introduction

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades