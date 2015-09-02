This play is primarily designed for performance but its secondary function is for use in the classroom. Essentially it has three main actors but this can easily be changed with multi-roles being split etc. with the daughter being changed to a son; additional walk on roles and so on.



As a class text, groups can be given individual scenes to perform which can then be put together for one complete performance.



Someone Out There Cares About Me can be used to teach the basics of movement, voice, space, levels, and characterization that the pupils will need to be able to hold themselves successfully on stage. It promotes authenticity of performance due to the shifting characterization and the general pace of the plot. The stage directions are designed for pupils to follow in a manner that helps them to understand the ‘performance space’ more thoroughly.



This play may also be used for a whole school performance.

