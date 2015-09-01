Analogies PowerPoint. Interactive practice and strategies for understanding what is an analogy and how do you figure it out. 25 slide presentation defines what an analogy is, how analogies are written, and what kinds of relationships to look for when solving analogies. There are 10 practice questions for students, with answers and explanations given after they have had a chance to think. This type of guided practice will help students develop critical thinking skills and help prepare them for standardized tests. At the end is a practice quiz. Editable for your classroom needs. Can be projected on whiteboard and used as a whole class activity where students can write answers in their notebooks, or it can be assigned to students to work on independently on individual computers, tablets, or chrome books.



Supports Common Core Standards:

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.7.5b Use the relationship between particular words (e.g., synonym/antonym, analogy) to better understand each of the words.



CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RI.8.4 Determine the meaning of words and phrases as they are used in a text, including figurative, connotative, and technical meanings; analyze the impact of specific word choices on meaning and tone, including analogies or allusions to other texts.



CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.8.5b Use the relationship between particular words to better understand each of the words.



