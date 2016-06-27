This resource will provide students with a unique, and engaging way to learn about the Bill of Rights. In a critical reading activity, students will explore and understand the historical background of which each constitutional right came to exist. The provided reading is an easy to read, attention-grabbing resource. The second part of this lesson involves having students delve deeper into their analysis of each constitutional right by doing the following: 1)defining each amendment in their own words, 2) summarizing the historical background of why /how each amendment came to exist, 3) creating an illustration that depicts the meaning of each constitutional right.
Materials:
• Bill of Rights Reading (6 pages)
• Handout: Analyzing Bill of Rights (T chart)
• Handout: The Value of Rights
