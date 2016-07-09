This bundled package includes all the lab activities I use in my Anatomy & Physiology class. Many of these labs can also be used in a Biology course. Included in this package are 19 different labs, with guidelines, materials lists, and answer keys included. As a bonus I have also included 3 Biology labs absolutely FREE! (a great value!) These labs are great for any level student from students just learning English- to more advanced students. Included in this product are the following:
Anatomical Terminology Lab
Bone Lab
Sheep Brain Observation Lab
Cardiovascular Heart Disease (CHD) Lab
Chicken Wing Dissection Lab
Daily Calorie Lab Activity
Earthworm Dissection Lab
Eye Dissection Lab
Histology Lab
The Effects of Exercise on the Cardiovascular System Lab
Microscopic Examination of Muscle Tissue Lab
Muscle Tissue Prepared Slide Lab
Reflex Lab
Sheep Heart Dissection Lab
Skin Lab
Stimulus Response Lab
Teeth Lab
Vertical Jump Test Lab
Visual Tests and Experiments Lab
Genetics – Create a Baby Lab (FREE!)
Biology Microscope Measurement Lab (FREE!)
Variation in Cell Structure Lab (FREE!)
The items in this product can be purchased separately, but purchased together are a great value. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
Photosynthesis
- (0)
- $4.23
AQA GCSE Biology Unit B4 REVISION (Bioenergetics)
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Interactive DNA Stations Lab, The Discovery of Heredity
- (1)
- $5.00
A poem about enzymes
- (1)
- FREE
Edexcel CB7b Hormonal Control of Metabolic Rate
- (3)
- $2.82
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
Biology Paper 1 Revision Posters for Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016)
- (0)
- $11.27
AQA A-Level Biology revision questions (Years 1 and 2)
- (0)
- $2.82