UCL Global Health
In this video from University College London we hear from Kevin C. MacDonald, Professor of African Archaeology at the UCL Institute of Archaeology where he has taught since completing his PhD at Cambridge in 1994. He has worked in Mali for more than twenty years on field projects ranging from the Late Stone Age to the historic era, principally in the Gourma, Méma, Haute Vallée and Segou regions.
Created: Feb 13, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Ancient Africa - How Europeans Have it Wrong
