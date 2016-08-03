Ancient Egyptian Poem Primary Source Worksheet teaches students about different jobs in Egypt by analyzing an ancient Egyptian poem. This worksheet begins with an excerpt of an Egyptian poem, and analysis questions discussing detail and bias. The worksheet continues with students writing two employment wanted ads for two jobs of their choice from the poem. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
