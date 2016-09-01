Want a fun activity to review vocabulary terms for a unit on ancient Egypt? Looking for an enrichment activity in history? Try my Ancient Egyptian Secret Message activity. The activity involves students working individually or in groups to review vocabulary terms on Egypt. Then,a following direction activity is next where students place letters from the different terms into boxes found at the end of the activity page. Once all the boxes are filled, a "secret message" about Egypt is revealed! The teacher page includes additional information to share about the "secret message".





