Topics Covered

Greece

Geography

Minoans and Mycenaeans

Homer

Trojan War

Polis

Acropolis

Sparta

- Helots

- Oligarchy

- Social Classes

Athens

- Aristocracy

- Democracy

- Draco, Solon, Pisistratus, Cleisthenes

- Education

The Persian Wars

- Battle of Marathon

- Battle of Salamis

- Delian League

Golden Age of Greece - Age of Pericles

- Art and Architecture

- Theater

- Philosophy, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle

The Peloponnesian War

Peloponnesian League

Alexander the Great

King Philip II

Macedonia

Hellenistic Culture

Euclid, Erastothenes, Hippocrates

Alexandria, Egypt

Library of Alexandria

Pharaoh’s lighthouse



