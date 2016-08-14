Ancient Greece PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes covers the rise of Greece, Athens, Sparta and Alexander the Great.
This 27 slide Powerpoint includes engaging video clips and presenter notes that aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have maps and discussion questions to help engage your students.
Topics Covered
Greece
Geography
Minoans and Mycenaeans
Homer
Trojan War
Polis
Acropolis
Sparta
- Helots
- Oligarchy
- Social Classes
Athens
- Aristocracy
- Democracy
- Draco, Solon, Pisistratus, Cleisthenes
- Education
The Persian Wars
- Battle of Marathon
- Battle of Salamis
- Delian League
Golden Age of Greece - Age of Pericles
- Art and Architecture
- Theater
- Philosophy, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle
The Peloponnesian War
Peloponnesian League
Alexander the Great
King Philip II
Macedonia
Hellenistic Culture
Euclid, Erastothenes, Hippocrates
Alexandria, Egypt
Library of Alexandria
Pharaoh’s lighthouse
