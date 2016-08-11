Ancient Greek Olympics Activity begins with students reading informational text about the ancient Greek Olympics. Students continue by writing a newspaper article from one of three point of views. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.



Save some money by getting this product along with the entire unit. Go to Ancient Greece Unit Bundled.



Related:

• Ancient Greece PowerPoints

• Alexander the Great Primary Source Worksheet

• Ancient Greece Video Questions - Youtube Video Link Included

• Greek Gods Small Group Activity

• Aristotle's Primary Source Worksheet

• Ancient Greece Crossword Puzzle Review

• Ancient Greece Unit Bundled

• Ancient Rome Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test



More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest.