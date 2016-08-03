Ancient River Civilizations Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 17 Terms and 17 clues plus word bank. This covers the River Civilizations of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Indus Valley, and China. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.
Word Bank
Dynastic Cycle
subcontinent
oracle bones
Yin Yang
Mandate of Heaven
city state
delta
ziggurat
feudalism
cuneiform
Sargon I
Hammurabi
vizier
Mesopotamia
Zhou Dynasty
Old Kingdom
theocracy
