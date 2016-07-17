Want a fun activity to review vocabulary terms for a unit on ancient ancient Mesopotamia? Looking for an enrichment activity in history? Try my Ancient Roman Puzzler:Secret Message Review Activity. The activity involves students working individually or in groups to review vocabulary terms for a unit on ancient Rome. Then,a following direction activity is next where students place letters from the different terms into boxes found at the end of the activity page. Once all the boxes are filled, a "secret message" about the ancient Romans is revealed! The teacher page includes additional information to share about the "secret message". A great way to review vocabulary terms! If you prefer to offer a vocabulary box, I have included this as well.



Did you know that the idea of “sealed with a kiss” comes from Romans who signed every contract with a kiss? Did you know that a good luck symbol to ancient Romans were snakes? Or, that the being pale was a sign of wealth to ancient Romans because it showed you didn't need to work outside(some women actually applied white chalk to their faces to get the look of being pale). I taught a unit on the ancient Romans to my 6th graders and thought you might find my notes, activities and resources of interest. I have a short 7 map question activity, lots of links and lots of activities to use with a chapter study on the ancient Romans. I also included a webquest activity. Let's Learn about the Romans!