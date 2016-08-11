Rome Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 25 Terms and 25 clues plus word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.
Save some money & make it easy on yourself by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire Ancient Rome unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get Ancient Rome Unit Bundled.
Word Bank
consul
patrician
plebeian
Hannibal
Augustus Caesar
republic
Twelve Tables
Theodosius
New Testament
Julius Caesar
Nero
Punic
Diocletian
Paul
patriarch
imperialism
legion
martyr
messiah
aqueduct
Hadrian’s wall
Vandals
Pope
Pompeii
Constantine
More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
11 Virgil’s Aeneid Revision Placemats (Part Two) Books VII, VIII, X, XI & XII
- (0)
- $7.04
Augustus Family Review Game
- (0)
- $2.82
Latin Quotes with English translations, including full grammatical explanations and background info
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Easy to read presentation on Hannibal and his Elephants
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
11 Virgil’s Aeneid Revision Placemats (Part Two) Books VII, VIII, X, XI & XII
- (0)
- $7.04
Augustus Family Review Game
- (0)
- $2.82
Latin Quotes with English translations, including full grammatical explanations and background info
- (0)
- $4.23