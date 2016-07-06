Ancient Rome Unit includes Ancient Rome PowerPoints with video clips and presenter notes. Unit also includes, warm up PowerPoints, informational text documents with questions, primary source lessons, maps, exit tickets, crossword review, Kahoot! review game,a project, video/video guide, and editable assessment. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans. This is an Amazing Deal!
PowerPoints include video clip links, and presenter notes.
Topics Covered:
Geography of the Mediterranean
Rise of the the Republic
- Latins, Greeks, Etruscans
- Republic
- Patricians, Plebeians, Slaves
- Twelve Tables (Twelve Tablets)
- Consuls, Senate, Dictator
- Legion
- Punic Wars
- Hannibal
- Imperialism
Fall of the Republic
- Julius Caesar
- Octavian/Augustus Caesar
- Pax Romana
- Caligula, Nero
- Trajan, Hadrian
- Marcus Aurelius
- Hadrian’s Wall
Roman Achievement
- Greco-Roman culture
- mosaic
- engineering
- aqueducts
- colosseum
- Galen
- Roman Law
Rise of Christianity
- Judea
- Jewish Revolt
- Messiah
- Jesus
- Christianity
- Paul
- martyr
- Emperor Constantine
- Edict of Milan
- Emperor Theodosius
- Pope, Bishops, Patriarchs
-Roman Catholic Church v. Eastern Orthodox Church
Fall of Rome
- causes of Rome’s Fall
- German Barbarians
**Kahoot! online review game was created and is tailored for the unit exam.
This Unit Includes
• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!
• Warmups and Exit Tickets PowerPoints
• Ancient Rome Video Questions - Youtube Video Link included
• Persecution of Christians in Rome Primary Source Activity
• Ancient Rome PowerPoints
• Fall of Rome Mini-Book Project
• The Punic Wars & Roman Imperialism Infotext Analysis
• Bread and Circuses Infotext & Primary Source Analysis
• Romulus & Remus Myth, Roman Religion, Education & Social Classes
• Rome Crossword Puzzle Review
• Exit Ticket or Ticket Out the Door Templates
• Exit Ticket or Ticket Out the Door
Kahoot! Review Game - Students use their phones!
• Editable Assessment/Test
• Plus Extras!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
