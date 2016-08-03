Animals Interactive Identification Games Bundle: These are not your average PowerPoints! These are a live-working interactive dichotomous key! Each slide has code embedded within it that allows the students to answer yes or no questions about different types of animals in their environments.

The following keys are all included within this product:

Reptiles and Amphibians Interactive Animal Dichotomous Key
Marine Animal Interactive Dichotomous Key
Savannah Animals Interactive Dichotomous Key
Unique Rain-forest Animals Interactive Dichotomous Key
Insects Dichotomous Key PowerPoint
Desert Animal Interactive Dichotomous Key
Arctic Animal Interactive Dichotomous Key
Interactive Zoo / Wild Animal Dichotomous Key
Dog Breeds Interactive Dichotomous Key
Farm Animal Interactive Dichotomous Key

Each one of the above sells alone for $3.25 each, totaling $35.75. However, purchasing this bundle together is $18, half price!

The students are to pick an animal they like to begin the "game" or lesson. The students are then presented with questions about the animals such as: Is the animal a mammal? Is the animal a vertebrate? Is the animal soft bodied? etc.

After clicking the correct button, only the animals with the chosen characteristics are left on the screen. Additional questions are asked until the correct animal is chosen.

This PowerPoint can be used in many different ways:
*Teaching young children about all the different types of animals
*Teaching young and older children about animal characteristics
*Teaching older children about dichotomous keys

Important Note: This interactive works when in SlideShow mode

$18.00

  • Bundle-Cover-Page.JPG
  • Pick-an-insect.JPG
  • Pick-an-Animal.jpg
  • Dichotomous-Keys.zip

