Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 2 times
For teaching about common characteristics of animated characters
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 2 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2011
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
diamond_raindrops
Scheme of work: Unit on leaflets and theme parks!
A whole scheme of work and DIFFERENTIATED resources to teach persuasive writing and presentational devices unit to students. A creative topic that ...
- (31)
- FREE
diamond_raindrops
A powerpoint timer for all lessons!
You can create deadlines at the click of a button.
- (30)
- FREE
diamond_raindrops
Spoken Language Controlled Assessment WHOLE scheme
This scheme of work was created by myself. It has all resources and instructions on how to teach them. Rather than doing lesson plans I have split ...
- (21)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
20770723
London - AQA Power and conflict
London - AQA Power and conflict
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
TeachersBreakTime
Literacy Teaching Resource: Achieving Greater Depth Standard in Year 6 Writing
Literacy Teaching Resource: Achieving Greater Depth Standard in Year 6 Writing (Word Document) This teaching resource explains how to achieve great...
- (1)
- FREE
lizziedc92
Poetry In Paris With You
A simple work sheet getting students to engage with the poem in an analytical manner. Ideal as cover work or revision
- (1)
- FREE
aliceboyd1995
Planning P.E.A. paragraphs
Worksheet to help students structure their P.E.A. paragraphs.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
BUNDLE
sfy773
William Shakespeare Bundle
William Shakespeare Bundle Engaging activities
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
TeachElite
World Book Day Quiz
WORLD BOOK DAY Quiz This INTERACTIVE World Book Day quiz has 7 rounds consisting of a variety of activities and is perfect for Tutor Time or a fun ...
- (15)
- $4.93