1. Students come up with their own approximation for pi.\n2. They then look at historical approximations and find the accuracy of them.\n3. They then see how accurate their calculator gives pi to.\n\nOh and it's for pi day (3/14) but feel free to use it whenever.\n\nIf you use it, please review it.
Created: Mar 9, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
