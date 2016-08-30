April Fools' Day Math Journal Prompts is a fun and free way to recognize April Fools' Day in your classroom in late March and early April.



A Math Journal is a great way to promote your students' abilities to learn and grow through words, numbers and even drawing. Print and cut out as many prompts as you need for your students. Then, have your students paste them into their math journals.



This mini-booklet contains 5 math journal prompts for your students.

number writing

addition

subtraction

graphs

comparison

higher level thinking



All artwork is original and created by myself. I hope you enjoy this booklet.



