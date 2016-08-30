Free
April Fools' Day Math Journal Prompts is a fun and free way to recognize April Fools' Day in your classroom in late March and early April.
A Math Journal is a great way to promote your students' abilities to learn and grow through words, numbers and even drawing. Print and cut out as many prompts as you need for your students. Then, have your students paste them into their math journals.
This mini-booklet contains 5 math journal prompts for your students.
number writing
addition
subtraction
graphs
number writing
comparison
higher level thinking
All artwork is original and created by myself. I hope you enjoy this booklet.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
