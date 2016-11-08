This 48 page activity workbook includes everything a student will need to know for both papers of the AQA English Language GCSE. It gives overviews of the whole exams, with advice regarding timing and approaches. For all questions in both papers, it includes key information and strategies students need to know, and smaller tasks where appropriate to support students with their planning. There are annotated model examples and paragraph structures for each task, and practice questions with space for them to be completed. The texts are all linked to the theme of extreme weather, with a narrative extract from 'Blood on Snow' for paper 1, and non-fiction extracts from Captain Scott's diary (1912) and Simpson's account of his mountaineering disaster (1988
This could be ideal as a revision workbook or a resource for a unit of lessons.
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 20%
Other resources by this author
AQA English Language GCSE complete guide - Paper 1 and 2.
- (11)
- $8.45
An Inspector Calls Revision Workbook
- (4)
- $5.63
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Revision Workbook
- (3)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
figurative language match up starter
- (0)
- $2.82
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet
- (0)
- $2.82
Introduction to Roald Dahl Spider diagram - Research Task
- (0)
- $2.82