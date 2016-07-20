Common Core Aligned. Critical analysis of texts is a strong focus of the CCSS. This mini-unit discussing the interesting topic of "Should College Athletes Be Paid?", is designed with PPT lectures, student notes, and engaging activities to help you instruct your students to better understand and evaluate the fundamentals of arguments and persuasive techniques.
This activity is part of a larger bundle.
This Lesson Includes:
-Teacher's Guide
-Common Core Alignment
-PPT Lecture
-Student Notes
-Engaging Activities
-Close Reading Activities
