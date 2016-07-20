Common Core Aligned. Critical analysis of texts is a strong focus of the CCSS. This mini-unit discussing the interesting topic of "Should College Athletes Be Paid?", is designed with PPT lectures, student notes, and engaging activities to help you instruct your students to better understand and evaluate the fundamentals of arguments and persuasive techniques.

This activity is part of a larger bundle. Save 50% on the comprehensive "Evaluating Arguments and Persuasion" bundle

This Lesson Includes:
-Teacher's Guide
-Common Core Alignment
-PPT Lecture
-Student Notes
-Engaging Activities
-Close Reading Activities
Total Pages34 slides 10 pages

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Evaluating-Arguments-College-Athlets-be-Paid---Copy.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 217 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 286 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 243 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 72%

Bundle

Persuasive Argument Writing Unit

$10.00

Bundle

Argument Analysis Unit

$10.99

Categories & Grades