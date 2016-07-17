Critical analysis of texts is a strong focus of the CCSS. This lesson is designed with PPT lectures, student notes, and engaging activities to help you instruct your students to better understand and evaluate the fundamentals of arguments and persuasive techniques. This lesson focuses on identifying and analyzing the use of rhetorical appeals: Ethos, Pathos, and Logos.
This Lesson Includes:
-Teacher's Guide
-Common Core Alignment
-PPT Lecture
-Student Notes
-Engaging Activities
-Close Reading Activities
Each section has its own editable PPT lecture, with student notes and integrated student activities. At the conclusion of the unit the bundle includes structured worksheets to evaluate a contemporary debate issue, using new knowledge and skills.
Created: Jul 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
