Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 81 times
Viewed 261 times
Dialogue in which Simon and Cheryl discuss the personal qualities of singers, family members and each other, and Cheryl gets a bit upset with Simon. Focus on adjectives. Pupils perform the dialogue as it stands, then improvise changes to the words highlighted in bold.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 81 times
Viewed 261 times
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
petermorris2001
What OFSTED want to see in MFL from 2012
Presentation revisiting the OFSTED report on MFL from 2011 and looking at the 'Outstanding' criteria for MFL subject inspections from the OfSTED gu...
- (18)
- FREE
TES PICKS
petermorris2001
DISKUSSIONSFRAGEN Gesundheit und Fitness
Powerpoint with questions and images to promote discussion about health and fitness. The clock in the corner of each slide is to encourage the stud...
- (31)
- FREE
petermorris2001
QUESTIONING
Powerpoint I created for a whole-school workshop on Questioning, plus the handout with 11 Top Tips.
- (19)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
CrookedSteeple
Hallo, wie geht's?
Powerpoint introducing various ways of greeting people in German and how to answer the question 'wie geht's?'. Includes listening exercise.
- (8)
- $5.63
hasslethehog
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
Lesson introducing rooms in the house, including a guessing-game for the starter, a match-up, a reading activity, battleships for speaking practice...
- (13)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
jer520
Schnecke (Snail in German) Vocabulary Bundle
19 Schnecke Snail games on German vocabulary. £76 value.
- 19 Resources
- $61.98
New resources
cgazzal
Pets in German.
This resource introduces 14 pets with a range of practice activities. It introduces the question ‘Hast du ein Haustier?’ and a range of possible an...
- (1)
- FREE
nilex
Simple relative pronouns for Y7
A quick and simple worksheet to help German beginners write simple sentences using relative pronouns. Fits in after family and description topics.
- (2)
- FREE
rooney33
Stimmt 3 Grun! In meinem Leben / Mein Vorbild
Reading and writing resources to support "in meinem Leben" and "Mein Vorbild". Easy to print and edit. Can be used as classwork...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
denisinlove
Das bin ich - German/Deutsch - Introducing for children, simple writing activity, FREE! Vorstellen
Das bin ich - German/Deutsch - Introducing for children, simple writing activity This is a free worksheet for you to download and use in a beginner...
- (0)
- FREE
denisinlove
OSTERN Children reading /writing, German easter worksheets, colours, vocab,easter activities Germany
***OSTERN in Deutschland **** 10 pages full of fun reading and writing activities German easter worksheets for beginners vocab: colors,family,holid...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
jer520
Schnecke (Snail in German) Vocabulary Bundle
19 Schnecke Snail games on German vocabulary. £76 value.
- 19 Resources
- $61.98