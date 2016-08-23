Astronomy: This astronomy bundle covers all the essential topics for a full year of Astronomy and includes all of my astronomy lessons outlined below:
Important: All these lessons sell individually for $125; as a bundle they are 37% OFF, for $79!
PowerPoints:
♦ Dwarf Planets: PowerPoint
♦ Eclipses: Lunar and Solar
♦ Halloween and the Pleiades
♦ Life Cycle of Stars with Worksheets
♦ Locating Constellations, Stars, Galaxies, and Nebulae
♦ Meteoroids, Meteors, Meteorites, Comets, & Asteroids
♦ Moon Phases
♦ Mythology and History of the Days of the Week
♦ Planet Mythology with Trading Cards
♦ Reasons for the Seasons: Student Engaging PowerPoint
♦ Solar System Formation
♦ The Constellations of the Zodiac - History & Mythology
♦ The Planets: A Tour Through the Solar System
♦ The Structure of the Universe
Activities:
♦ Comets, Meteors, Meteoroids, Meteorites and Asteroids Accordion Booklet
♦ Constellations of the Zodiac Accordion Booklet
♦ Constellations of the Zodiac Wheel Dial
♦ Eclipses Accordion Booklet
♦ Graphing the Constellations
♦ H-R Diagram (Hertzsprung-Russell Diagram) Graphing Lab
♦ Life Cycle of Stars Accordion Booklet
♦ Moon Phases Wheel Dial
♦ Oreo Moon Phases
♦ Seasons and Eclipses Wheel Dial
♦ Solar System (Planets) Accordion Notebook
Fun Stuff:
♦ Comets, Meteors, Meteoroids, Meteorites, and Asteroids Cootie Catchers
♦ Constellations of the Zodiac Cootie Catchers
♦ Constellations of the Zodiac Word Search
♦ Eclipses Cootie Catchers
♦ Life Cycle of Stars Cootie Catchers
♦ Constellations of the Zodiac Word Search
♦ Moon Phases Cootie Catchers
♦ Moon Phases Flip Book Activity
♦ Planets Cootie Catchers
♦ Solar System and Space Word Search
♦ Solar System and Space Cootie Catchers
Other:
♦ Constellations of the Zodiac Flash Cards/ Wall Display Cards
♦ Zodiac Constellations Clip Art
