Help your students master key information about ancient Greece's two most famous city-states: Athens and Sparta!



Most world history textbooks give an overview of the two city-states, but few take the next step of helping students compare and contrast them in detail. The more we can get students to think critically, the more they will learn and remember, and these worksheets are designed with that principle in mind.



To that end, this packet includes several resources:

• A compare/contrast chart with dozens of descriptors about ancient Greece. For each, students identify if the description matches Athens, Sparta, or both.

• A set of 26 follow-up questions about Athens, with many of them designed to reinforce key content vocabulary such as democracy, tyrant, and oligarchy. Others take basic information about Athens and work in additional supporting details to give students a clearer picture of ancient Greece.

• A set of 26 follow-up questions about Sparta, with many of them designed to reinforce key vocabulary also. Emphasis is given to the military aspect of life in Sparta, but other topics, including their unusual system of government, are covered as well.

• Full answer keys to all activities.



All follow-up questions are multiple-choice.



Whether you are studying the ancient world in detail or quickly reviewing it as part of a "evolution of modern government" emphasis, these Athens and Sparta activity worksheets will help your students gain more insight into the Golden Age of Greece.