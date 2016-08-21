This set of visual supports/class visual schedule assists young children with understanding teacher expectations and the class schedule.

The Classroom Visual Supports included:
-arrival
-breakfast
-story
-instruments
-puppets
-finger play
-centers
-music (2)
-video
-outside play
-P.E.
-computer
-draw
-good-bye
-lunch
-snack
-specialty
-special activity
-dance
-doll house
-cooking
-housekeeping (2)
-speech therapy
-physical therapy
-dress-up
-bathroom (5)
-wash hands (5)
-read
-get book
-story time
-library
-circle (3)
-rest
-playground
-show and tell
-garden
-water plants
-take care of plants
-take care of pet (3)
-rock
-change diaper
-fire drill
-art
-paints
-easel
-trikes
-blocks
-occupational therapy
-friends
-outside play

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

