This set of visual supports/class visual schedule assists young children with understanding teacher expectations and the class schedule.



The Classroom Visual Supports included:

-arrival

-breakfast

-story

-instruments

-puppets

-finger play

-centers

-music (2)

-video

-outside play

-P.E.

-computer

-draw

-good-bye

-lunch

-snack

-specialty

-special activity

-dance

-doll house

-cooking

-housekeeping (2)

-speech therapy

-physical therapy

-dress-up

-bathroom (5)

-wash hands (5)

-read

-get book

-story time

-library

-circle (3)

-rest

-playground

-show and tell

-garden

-water plants

-take care of plants

-take care of pet (3)

-rock

-change diaper

-fire drill

-art

-paints

-easel

-trikes

-blocks

-occupational therapy

-friends

-outside play



Enjoy!



Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!



Ms. Blajic

Little Tots Learning