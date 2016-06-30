Pirates b d Reversals is an interactive PowerPoint game. The letters b and d are tricky for some students to learn. They are often confused with one another. This game is a perfect way to practice recognizing both letters. There are 4 games for added practice. There is also the bat, ball and donut, door trick included. They are on each question to help the students remember their b's and d's.



Game Play: Click on the letter you want the students to find. One team picks a treasure chest on their side of the board. They find the letter that you are practicing on the jewels. Find 5 jewels, then click on the check to see how many points you get. Give the team their points by clicking on their team name on the scoreboard. Continue. The first team to get 14 points wins.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



