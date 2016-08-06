Back to School Activity: 6th Grade Reflections is a set of two-student inspired Back-To-School activities.Back to school was never so fun (and valuable for you and your students). Students use a student inventory to generate an essential list of information about themselves for you.
Next, students create an artistic representation of themselves for the class. The individual art pieces fits together to create an interesting puzzle of your class.
The power of the individual plus the community sets the tone for a great year in your classroom!
SAVE $$ by purchasing as part of one of the 6th grade back to school bundles:
- Back to school activity bundle for 6th grade
- Middle School Bundle of Back to School Activities
This detailed teacher’s guide includes:
- Complete teacher’s guide for 2-3 45-minute lessons
- Student handouts including self-reflection questionnaire, template for teacher information and guide for art project
- A complete list of materials
- Sample student artwork and class design
- Artist presentation and background information for optional use with design.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 22%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Advent Arts
- 4 Resources
- $4.23
Compose and Illustrate a Five Senses Christmas Poem
- (1)
- $2.82
'The Rainbow Serpent' painting activity for children
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Storytime Fable Pack
- (1)
- FREE
Back to School: Middle School Back To School Activity Bundle ($ SAVE$)
- 4 Resources
- $10.95
Updated resources
'The Rainbow Serpent' painting activity for children
- (0)
- $4.23
Valentine's Day Printables Collection
- (0)
- FREE
Christmas Poems and Activities ks1 & ks2
- (0)
- $2.82