Back to School Activity: 6th Grade Reflections is a set of two-student inspired Back-To-School activities.Back to school was never so fun (and valuable for you and your students). Students use a student inventory to generate an essential list of information about themselves for you.



Next, students create an artistic representation of themselves for the class. The individual art pieces fits together to create an interesting puzzle of your class.



The power of the individual plus the community sets the tone for a great year in your classroom!



This detailed teacher’s guide includes:

- Complete teacher’s guide for 2-3 45-minute lessons

- Student handouts including self-reflection questionnaire, template for teacher information and guide for art project

- A complete list of materials

- Sample student artwork and class design

- Artist presentation and background information for optional use with design.



