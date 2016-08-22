Back to School Bundle features 21 different packets of math and literacy worksheets and activities specifically for the 3rd grade. Any time I add Back to School products for the second grade it will be added to this bundle and you will get access to it without having to pay any more money for it with this endless bundle!



In this bundle you will find a variety of different fun math, reading, and writing activities:



Back to School No Prep Common Core Math (3rd grade)

Back to School Math Goofy Glyph (3rd grade Common Core)

Back to School Postcard Math Goofy Glyph (3rd grade Common Core)

Back to School No Prep Common Core Literacy (3rd grade)

Back to School Common Core Math Puzzles - 3rd Grade

Back to School Color by Number (third grade) Color by Multiplication & More

Back to School No Prep Printables - Third Grade Common Core

Back to School Common Core Task Cards - Third Grade Math

Back to School - Hide, Seek and Solve Math Game (3rd and 4th grade)

Back to School Common Core Math Total Skills Assessment (3rd Grade)

Back to School Math Journal Prompts (3rd and 4th grade)

Back to School Backpack Writing Craft

September Interactive Worksheets

Back to School Writing Centers

Back to School Interactive Glyphs

Back to School Close Reading

Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables for Third Grade

Back to School Math Stories for Third Grade

Back to School 3D Multiplication Art

Back to School Icebreaker Fun Frames

Back to School Fun Frames



This bundle comes with a nice discount to save you money! If bought individually the products in this packet would cost $72.60.



Have a great school year!



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford