18 High resolution JPEG posters to display in the classroom. Each poster addresses a different element of expository and persuasive essay writing.



This Bundle of Posters includes



1. Introduction Paragraphs: Outlines the unique ACT strategy for remembering the elements of the introduction.



2. Body Paragraphs: Outlines the unique PEEL strategy for remembering the elements of the body paragraphs.



3. Conclusion Paragraphs: Outlines the unique RIP strategy for remembering the elements of the conclusion.



4. Thesis Writing: Outlines the unique TOPS strategy for remembering the elements of the thesis statement.



5. Attention Grabbers: Outlines the unique GRAB strategy for remembering the elements of the attention grabber.



6. Choosing Evidence: Outlines the unique FACT strategy for remembering the elements of choosing evidence.



7. Transitions: 5 Different Posters that outline different transition phrases to use in different writing circumstances.



8. Commentary: Outlines the unique IDEAS strategy for remembering the elements of the commentary.



9. Counter Argument Rebuttal: 3 Posters defining counter argument and rebuttal and providing sentence starters for each.