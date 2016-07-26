18 High resolution JPEG posters to display in the classroom. Each poster addresses a different element of expository and persuasive essay writing.

This Bundle of Posters includes

1. Introduction Paragraphs: Outlines the unique ACT strategy for remembering the elements of the introduction.

2. Body Paragraphs: Outlines the unique PEEL strategy for remembering the elements of the body paragraphs.

3. Conclusion Paragraphs: Outlines the unique RIP strategy for remembering the elements of the conclusion.

4. Thesis Writing: Outlines the unique TOPS strategy for remembering the elements of the thesis statement.

5. Attention Grabbers: Outlines the unique GRAB strategy for remembering the elements of the attention grabber.

6. Choosing Evidence: Outlines the unique FACT strategy for remembering the elements of choosing evidence.

7. Transitions: 5 Different Posters that outline different transition phrases to use in different writing circumstances.

8. Commentary: Outlines the unique IDEAS strategy for remembering the elements of the commentary.

9. Counter Argument Rebuttal: 3 Posters defining counter argument and rebuttal and providing sentence starters for each.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Writing-and-Annotation-Posters.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 135 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 115 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 125 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades