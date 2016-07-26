18 High resolution JPEG posters to display in the classroom. Each poster addresses a different element of expository and persuasive essay writing.
This Bundle of Posters includes
1. Introduction Paragraphs: Outlines the unique ACT strategy for remembering the elements of the introduction.
2. Body Paragraphs: Outlines the unique PEEL strategy for remembering the elements of the body paragraphs.
3. Conclusion Paragraphs: Outlines the unique RIP strategy for remembering the elements of the conclusion.
4. Thesis Writing: Outlines the unique TOPS strategy for remembering the elements of the thesis statement.
5. Attention Grabbers: Outlines the unique GRAB strategy for remembering the elements of the attention grabber.
6. Choosing Evidence: Outlines the unique FACT strategy for remembering the elements of choosing evidence.
7. Transitions: 5 Different Posters that outline different transition phrases to use in different writing circumstances.
8. Commentary: Outlines the unique IDEAS strategy for remembering the elements of the commentary.
9. Counter Argument Rebuttal: 3 Posters defining counter argument and rebuttal and providing sentence starters for each.
